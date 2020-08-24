Augean Buys Drilling Waste Management Firm EcoCentre

North Sea-focused provider of waste and decommissioning services Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) said Monday it had acquired the EcoCentre at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

ANSS assists the treatment, recycling and re-use of waste material derived from well drilling and maintenance activities on offshore rigs through to treatment, recycling and disposal of waste onshore.

The company said that the acquisition both complemented and enhanced the range of ANSS services services. It did not share the purchase price.

The EcoCentre will initially provide waste treatment for the wellbore waste streams of drill cuttings and slop water. The aim is for the outputs from the process to be recycled and reused as part of carbon reduction.

"The EcoCentre facility will allow our highly experienced staff to access and optimise existing and introduce further waste treatment processes for a broad range of offshore materials including drill cuttings and slop waters through a variety of novel technology processes and so forming our eco sensitive centre of excellence in this sector, ANSS said.

ANSS currently provides services from 7 operational sites in Aberdeen, Dundee, Shetland and Great Yarmouth.

