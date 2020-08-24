Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Augean Buys Drilling Waste Management Firm EcoCentre

August 24, 2020

Credit: Augean
Credit: Augean

North Sea-focused provider of waste and decommissioning services Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) said Monday it had acquired the EcoCentre at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

ANSS assists the treatment, recycling and re-use of waste material derived from well drilling and maintenance activities on offshore rigs through to treatment, recycling and disposal of waste onshore. 

The company said that the acquisition both complemented and enhanced the range of ANSS services services. It did not share the purchase price.

The EcoCentre will initially provide waste treatment for the wellbore waste streams of drill cuttings and slop water. The aim is for the outputs from the process to be recycled and reused as part of carbon reduction.

"The EcoCentre facility will allow our highly experienced staff to access and optimise existing and introduce further waste treatment processes for a broad range of offshore materials including drill cuttings and slop waters through a variety of novel technology processes and so forming our eco sensitive centre of excellence in this sector, ANSS said.

ANSS currently provides services from 7 operational sites in Aberdeen, Dundee, Shetland and Great Yarmouth.
 

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning UKCS

Related Offshore News

(Image: NOAA)

Two Storms Head for US Gulf in Rare Hurricane Season Event
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform...


Trending Offshore News

For illustration / Polarcus Adira - Credit: Thomas Reid/MarineTraffic

TGS Begins 'Pioneering' OBN Survey Offshore Norway
Vessels
Credit: Recep Tayyip Erdogan/Twitter

Turkish Giant Offshore Gas Find 'Transformational',...
Energy

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

The Troubled History of Protecting Marine Assets

The Troubled History of Protecting Marine Assets

Bureau Veritas Aims to Have 50% of Offshore Surveys Done Remotely by 2021 End

Bureau Veritas Aims to Have 50% of Offshore Surveys Done Remotely by 2021 End

Lundin Energy Names New Chief Operating Officer

Lundin Energy Names New Chief Operating Officer

VIDEO: Suction Anchors Installed Off Israel for Energean Power FPSO

VIDEO: Suction Anchors Installed Off Israel for Energean Power FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine