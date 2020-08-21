Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea CEO Rejects U.S. Sanctions Bid on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

August 21, 2020

Credit: Nord Stream 2
Credit: Nord Stream 2

Wintershall Dea, one of five western partners in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project led by Russia's Gazprom, rejects sanctions planned by the United States to discourage its completion, chief executive Mario Mehren said on Wednesday.

"We firmly believe that Nord Stream 2 will be completed and loans will be repaid as it is a project that is needed by Europe," he said in a phone call with Reuters after presenting half-year results.

"We have seen that the project has been brought into a broader geopolitical framework that is threatening a number of industries and parties involved. We reject these as does the German government and the European Commission and a number of European countries," he added. 


