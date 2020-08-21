Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Premier Oil Extends Debt Facilities, Posts 1H Loss

August 21, 2020

Premier Oil said on Thursday it had agreed to terms for a long-term refinancing of its debt facilities, including $300 million of new equity and an extension to its credit maturities, after posting a first-half loss on weak crude prices. 

The British company said $2.9 billion of gross committed debt facilities would be refinanced with non-amortizing facilities, extending the maturities from May 2021 to March 2025. 

The North Sea-focused oil firm posted a loss after tax of $671.5 million in the first half compared to a profit of $120.6 million a year earlier, due to an unprecedented fall in crude demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Finance Energy People Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Nick Walker, Lundin Energy's new CEO - Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy Appoints New CEO
Credit: COSL

Chrysaor Hires COSL Offshore Rig for Wells in Norway

Sponsored

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Hurricane Energy Picks Ex-Pharos Energy Man as New CEO

Hurricane Energy Picks Ex-Pharos Energy Man as New CEO

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform in Mexico

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform in Mexico

Film-Ocean Launches Compact ROV LARS

Film-Ocean Launches Compact ROV LARS

Poland Could Become Climate Neutral by 2056

Poland Could Become Climate Neutral by 2056

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine