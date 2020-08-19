OWC's Engineering Support for U.S. Offshore Wind Developer

Offshore wind consultancy firm OWC, part of AqualisBraemar, will be providing engineering support for Mayflower Wind's offshore wind farm development in the U.S.

In December 2018, Mayflower Wind, the 50/50 joint venture between Shell and EDP Renewables, won the rights to develop a federal offshore lease area located about 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 23 miles south of Nantucket, which has the potential to generate over 1,600 megawatts of low-cost offshore wind energy. That is enough to power over half a million homes.

Under a framework agreement with Mayflower Wind, OWC will provide electrical, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) and power systems support the offshore wind development. OWC has not disclosed the value of the agreement.

The work will be led by OWC’s electrical team lead and US country manager Jeff Fodiak who has worked as an electrical engineering consultant in offshore wind since 2008, specializing in electrical design, grid connection, and general engineering of offshore wind farms.

“Efficient power systems are key to harnessing and capitalizing fully the power developed from offshore wind. OWC helps developers optimize transmission costs and ensure the electrical system is technically feasible. This increases the return on investment from each kilowatt of electricity produced,” says Fodiak.



