US, Norway Ink Offshore Partnership Pact

Two of the world’s largest offshore oil and gas producing nations have agreed to share expertise in offshore oil and gas, offshore wind energy and seabed minerals.

The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) Tuesday Washington D.C.

Activities outlined in the MOU framework include the exchange of scientific and technical information, and cooperation regarding research and technological development. DOI and MPE will remain in regular contact and foster discussion of experiences, best practices, policy, and regulatory initiatives relevant to the development of offshore resources.

Both countries say they are interested in discussing strategies for identifying and inventorying new supplies of marine mineral resources of commercial or economic interest. Discussing offshore wind is also a priority, particularly as it pertains to floating wind technology.

“The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring our nation is in a position of strength when it comes to domestic energy production, to provide jobs, power our economy, and provide affordable energy for American families and businesses,” said Interior Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor. “We appreciate this opportunity to highlight our strong relationship with Norway and our continuing investment in safe and responsible offshore energy development.”

"The MOU signed today will further strengthen the longstanding energy partnership between our two countries. I’m convinced that sharing of best practices and experience will be mutually beneficial, and contribute to sustainable resource management," said Tony C. Tiller, State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Katharine MacGregor and Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S., Mr. Kåre R. Aas signed the agreement during a ceremony in Washington, DC.