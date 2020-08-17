Offshore Achievement Awards Winners Announced

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
August 17, 2020

The winners of the 34th Offshore Achievement Awards were revealed in a virtual ceremony on Friday, August 14, 2020.

This year Jeanette Forbes, entrepreneur and founder of the PCL Group, inspiring STEM mentor and energy sector ambassador, clinched the ‘Significant Contribution’ Award for "demonstrating unparalleled support in promoting STEM to young women in education and her business mentorship efforts in the community."

Forbes said: "I am absolutely delighted to be only the second woman to win the Significant Contribution Award and I look forward to hearing of other female recipients in the coming years as we look to the future of our industry.  Piper Alpha changed the world for those working in O&G.  We that continue to work in the industry must, and I emphasize must, change the environment and transition to leave a significant legacy built around new energy innovation”.

In the new ‘Energy Transition for Future Generations’ category, the judges received a wide range of applications, from company efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations, to technology advances which will help Scotland and the UK achieve their net-zero targets.  

The judges decided to name two award winners in this category.

BP was recognized for its company-wide approach to decarbonization, whilst Pale Blue Dot Energy was hailed for its pioneering Acorn hydrogen and CCS projects which aim to move the dial in the industry’s energy transition ambitions.

 Other award winners included:

·         Modus for ‘Innovator’

·         JFD Global for ‘HSE Innovation’

·         N-Sea for ‘Internationalisation’

·         ITC Hydraulics for ‘Great Company – SME’

·         Sparrows Group for ‘Outstanding Skills Development’

·         Serica Energy for ‘Great Company – Large’

·         Deep Casing Tools and Tendeka for ‘Emerging Technology’

·         Gavin Morris, Bilfinger Salamis UK and Erin Ingram, TAQA for ‘Young Professional’
 

