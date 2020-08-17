Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Qatar: Al-Shaheen Field Operator Extends Contracts for JDC Drilling Rig Duo

August 17, 2020

HAKURYU-10
HAKURYU-10

North Oil Company, a JV between Qatar Petroleum and Total, has awarded contract extensions for two jack-up rigs owned by Japan Drilling Company.

JDC said Monday that the extensions - one year for each rig - have been secured for jack-up drilling rigs "HAKURYU-10" and "HAKURYU-12" at the giant Al-Shaheen offshore oil field in Qatar.

The extension was granted through North Oil Company exercising its second option under the 2 years firm + 2 x 1-year options contract respectively.
The Al-Shaheen oil field is located in Qatari waters 80 kilometers north of Ras Laffan with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells. It is Qatar’s largest offshore oil field and one of the largest offshore oil fields in the world.
 

