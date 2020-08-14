Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Greek, Turkish Warships in 'Mini-Collision' Amid Mediterranean Exploration Dispute

August 14, 2020

Oruc Reis - Credit: Cengiz Tokgoz
Oruc Reis - Credit: Cengiz Tokgoz

A Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a mini-collision on Wednesday during a standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, a Greek defense source said, describing it as an "accident".

Tensions have risen this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, to map out sea territory for possible oil and gas drilling - an area where Turkey and Greece both claim jurisdiction. EU foreign ministers were due to discuss the issue on Friday.

The Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship has been moving between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete, shadowed by a number of Greek frigates. On Wednesday one of them, the Limnos, was approaching the survey vessel when it came into the path of one of its Turkish naval escorts, the Kemal Reis.

The Greek frigate maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision and in the process, its bow touched the rear of the Turkish frigate, the defense source said.

"It was an accident," the source said, adding the Limnos was not damaged. It subsequently took part in a joint military exercise with France off Crete on Thursday morning.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Turkish ministry of defense.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a "high price" and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

"We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara, without giving details.

Greece and Turkey are allies in NATO but their relations have long been fraught with tension. Disputes have ranged from the boundaries of offshore continental shelves and airspace to the ethnically split island of Cyprus. In 1996 they almost went to war over ownership of uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea.


(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Legal Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity Europe Regulations Turkey Mediterranean Greece

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig / Image: BP/Flickr

Total to Spud South African Offshore Well by August End,...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
Offshore
A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Rejects TGS' 'Opportunistic' $600M Offer for Seismic...
Energy

Sponsored

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Tullow Extends Maersk Drillship Term After Cancellation Notice

Tullow Extends Maersk Drillship Term After Cancellation Notice

KrisEnergy Charters Jack-Up Rig for Apsara Drilling. Platform to Sail Away Soon

KrisEnergy Charters Jack-Up Rig for Apsara Drilling. Platform to Sail Away Soon

Erdogan: Turkey will Retaliate to Any Attack on Seismic Vessel in Mediterranean

Erdogan: Turkey will Retaliate to Any Attack on Seismic Vessel in Mediterranean

Norway's Yme Field Start-up Could Face More Delays

Norway's Yme Field Start-up Could Face More Delays

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine