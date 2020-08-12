Wintershall Dea: Dvalin Drilling Completed Ahead of First Gas

Oil and gas company Wintershall DEA has said that the four-well drilling campaign has been completed on the Dvalin field in the Norwegian Sea, moving the project into the final development phase before first gas.

Dvalin is a subsea tieback in the Haltenbanken area of the Norwegian Sea linking an underwater template to the nearby Heidrun platform. Completion of the four high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) wells is one of the last major milestones. Drilling of the four wells started a year ago.

Flowlines and umbilicals will connect the subsea structure to Heidrun. On the Heidrun platform, a new 4,500-tonne module for processing and compression of gas has been installed.

In total, Wintershall Dea drilled 18,203 meters on the Dvalin field, delivering the four new wells from the Transocean Arctic semi-submersible drilling rig.

"The team from Wintershall Dea and our contractors, have delivered with excellent HSE, and high quality and efficiency. We have rarely seen weather as harsh for as long. And we have never experienced anything like the coronavirus. To deliver these wells to this high standard in these circumstances shows incredible One Team spirit,” said Tore Øian, Wintershall Dea, Dvalin Drilling Manager.

The gas from Dvalin will be transported to Heidrun via a 14.9-kilometer pipeline. From there, it will be sent to the Polarled trunk line via a 7.5-kilometer pipeline before it will be further processed to dry gas spec at the Nyhamna onshore gas terminal.