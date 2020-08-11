Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Orca to Provide Dive System Support for Well-Safe Guardian

August 11, 2020

Well-Safe Guardian - Image: Well-Safe
Well-Safe Guardian - Image: Well-Safe

Well-Safe Solutions, a UK-based company specializing in P&A services, has awarded Orca Oceanic Systems a contract for the provision of Dive System Support and Engineering Services onboard its Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible decommissioning rig.

The Well-Safe Guardian is an offshore rig used for well plugging. The rig - previously known as Ocean Guardian - was last year bought by Well-Safe Solutions from Diamond Offshore.

Mike Masson, Managing Director of Aberdeen-based equipment and dive system services company, said, as part of the Well-Safe contract, Orca's project team was already deployed, and the preparation phase had begun, "with arrangements being made to complete the shipping of the system from Singapore as soon as the COVID-19 Situation allows."


