Petrofac, SOCAR JV Win BP Contract in Azerbaijan

August 10, 2020

(Photo: BP)
A joint venture between Petrofac and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured a contract to provide BP Azerbaijan with international payroll and personnel support services including training services.

The five-year contract, worth around $100 million to the JV, will support the provision of international payroll and personnel support services, including support of company personnel attending training courses inside and outside of Azerbaijan.

SOCAR vice-president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov said, “The service sector has contributed significantly to SOCAR’s income in recent years, with our joint venture with Petrofac becoming a major part. We are pleased to lift our partnership with BP to a new level and look forward to many decades of fruitful cooperation. Upskilling and reskilling of personnel is crucial for major companies in the age of Industry 4.0. That becomes even more important in view of the challenges brought by the current pandemic and recent associated market conditions. I strongly believe that the demand for professional training services among the leading oil and gas companies will continue to grow.”

Patty Eid, Global Head of Petrofac’s Training Services business, commented, “BP are an important longstanding customer and we look forward to supporting them with international payroll and personnel support services including training services inside and outside of Azerbaijan. Petrofac’s Training Services business has been providing skills development opportunities across the country’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries since 2004, so this award further underpins our continued expansion in the region with key partner SOCAR.”

