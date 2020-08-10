Equinor's Incoming CEO Wants to Be Best in Offshore Oil, Gas

Anders Opedal, who on Monday was named Equinor's new chief executive, said he wanted the Norwegian oil company to be both best in offshore oil and gas and at the same time have higher climate targets and develop new low-carbon solutions.

"I want Equinor to be best in offshore oil and gas," Opedal told a news conference at the company's headquarters, adding that he also wanted the company to create a platform for growth for low-carbon solutions.

"I want to go further ... with climate targets," he added.





(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)