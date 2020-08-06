ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore Upgrades 'Signet Warhorse II' Propulsion

Mississippi-based ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore has recently won a contract to retrofit new propulsion and maneuvering systems on an ocean towing tug, Signet Warhorse II, for Signet Maritime Corporation.

The scope of work included removing existing shafts and fixed-pitched propellers to be replaced with Controllable Pitch Propellers consisting of shaft bearings and shafts. Auxiliary components including the oil distribution box and feedback unit were integrated into the machinery space.

The existing bow tunnel thruster was replaced with a retractable azimuth thruster.

ST Engineering laser scanned the bow hull to create a 3D model so that the hull fairing plates could be developed and installed in way of the new drop-down azimuthing thruster. The installation of the new thruster casing, including the fairing plate and thruster alignment, were executed on a 24-hour shift. Prior to departure, the vessel was treated to a thorough blast and paint job of underwater/freeboard areas.

A complete ABS survey of the hull was conducted upon completion.

“For over 30-years, Signet and Halter have enjoyed a multi-reciprocal shipyard and tug transport relationship. This highly technical conversion for Signet’s 10,000 horsepower assets into vastly improved maneuverable, stronger 151 Metric Tonne Bollard Pull ocean towing and station-keeping machines was done on time and on budget by our good friends at ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore,” said Hans Schmidt, President & General Manager of Signet Maritime.