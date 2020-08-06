Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore Upgrades 'Signet Warhorse II' Propulsion

August 6, 2020

Mississippi-based ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore has recently won a contract to retrofit new propulsion and maneuvering systems on an ocean towing tug, Signet Warhorse II, for Signet Maritime Corporation.

The scope of work included removing existing shafts and fixed-pitched propellers to be replaced with Controllable Pitch Propellers consisting of shaft bearings and shafts. Auxiliary components including the oil distribution box and feedback unit were integrated into the machinery space.

The existing bow tunnel thruster was replaced with a retractable azimuth thruster.

 ST Engineering laser scanned the bow hull to create a 3D model so that the hull fairing plates could be developed and installed in way of the new drop-down azimuthing thruster. The installation of the new thruster casing, including the fairing plate and thruster alignment, were executed on a 24-hour shift. Prior to departure, the vessel was treated to a thorough blast and paint job of underwater/freeboard areas. 

A complete ABS survey of the hull was conducted upon completion.  

“For over 30-years, Signet and Halter have enjoyed a multi-reciprocal shipyard and tug transport relationship. This highly technical conversion for Signet’s 10,000 horsepower assets into vastly improved maneuverable, stronger 151 Metric Tonne Bollard Pull ocean towing and station-keeping machines was done on time and on budget by our good friends at ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore,” said Hans Schmidt, President & General Manager of Signet Maritime. 

Shipbuilding Propulsion Vessels Propellers North America USA

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Robby Norman

Exxon Hires Noble Corp. Drillship on 6-month Term in...

Vantage Posts 2Q Loss. Cuts Workforce, Salaries


Trending Offshore News

Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom/MarineTraffic

Shell's Crux Gas Field Development Proposal Accepted
Energy
Prospector 1 - Image by Erwin Willemse - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Wins Rig Work. Says Worst is Over for...
Drilling

Featured Webinar

Webinar: Floating Production Systems: 2020 Forecasts & Analysis

Four steps to successful rig intake

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Exxon Hires Noble Corp. Drillship on 6-month Term in Guyana

Exxon Hires Noble Corp. Drillship on 6-month Term in Guyana

Indonesia's Price Cap Obstructing Gas Projects

Indonesia's Price Cap Obstructing Gas Projects

SBM Offshore Maintains 2020 Revenue Guidance, Will Cut 300 Jobs to Reduce Costs

SBM Offshore Maintains 2020 Revenue Guidance, Will Cut 300 Jobs to Reduce Costs

Repsol, Vestigo Tap Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

Repsol, Vestigo Tap Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine