Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vard Secures ABS AIP for Second SOV Design

August 4, 2020

(Image: Vard Marine)
(Image: Vard Marine)

Vard Marine (VARD) is doubling down on the U.S. offshore wind sector, having recently secured ABS Approval in Principle (AIP) for a second Jones Act construction service operations vessel (SOV) design.

The AIP awarded in June 2020 is for a customized version of the VARD 4 19 US SOV and follows an AIP for the VARD 4 07 US SOV granted in December 2019 -- the first AIP awarded for a Jones Act SOV.

The latest, larger SOV variant is designed for functions including accommodation, transferring technicians to installations as well as storing spare parts and tools for operations in U.S. offshore wind farms.

VARD said it continues to independently invest resources in Jones Act fit-for-purpose SOV designs in part to accelerate the design schedule for new construction as the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry begins to take off.

“We believe that the U.S. offshore wind market holds several promising opportunities for U.S. owners, designers and shipbuilders,” said Darren Truelock, Vice President, Vard Marine Houston. “The U.S. market seems to be moving quickly starting on the East Coast, so a purpose-built U.S. offshore wind Jones Act fleet is inevitable. This creates some challenges for U.S. designers and shipbuilders since the necessary SOVs need to be under construction now to support the developer’s schedules. Delivery schedules and price points over the next year will be tested and squeezed in order to bring the right vessels online at the right time and within budget.

“VARD is focusing on the U.S. SOV market since these vessels are within our expertise, and we can leverage our extensive Jones Act knowledge of the U.S. offshore service vessel (OSV) market in addition to our existing industry relationships and with shipbuilders.”

According to VARD, the new vessel is engineered to be environmentally friendly with a focus on low fuel consumption and ease of construction. Its state-of-the-art hull form designed for all weather conditions, together with the specified propulsion configuration, offers economical steaming, enhanced seakeeping abilities and excellent station keeping performance, the company said., adding that the vessel is optimized to reduce motions and accelerations in all degrees of freedom with the aim to increase operability and comfort.

The vessel will have the ABS Class notations + A1, OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL (WIND-SC), +AMS, + ACCU, DPS-2, HAB(WB.).

Offshore Naval Architecture Vessels Offshore Wind Support Vessel Renewables

Related Offshore News

Prospector 1 - Image by Erwin Willemse - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Wins Rig Work. Says Worst is Over for...
Image Credit: Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Plans to Buy Wind Turbine Installation...


Trending Offshore News

Prospector 1 - Image by Erwin Willemse - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Wins Rig Work. Says Worst is Over for...
Drilling
A Noble Corp. Drillship - Credit: Alistair Peterson - MarineTraffic

Noble Corp. Files for Bankruptcy
Offshore

Featured Webinar

Webinar: Floating Production Systems: 2020 Forecasts & Analysis

Four steps to successful rig intake

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Vard Secures ABS AIP for Second SOV Design

Vard Secures ABS AIP for Second SOV Design

Germany Gov't to Fund Offshore Wind-to-Green Hydrogen Project

Germany Gov't to Fund Offshore Wind-to-Green Hydrogen Project

OOS Tiradentes Flotel Back to Work for Petrobras

OOS Tiradentes Flotel Back to Work for Petrobras

Fugro Orders Two SEA-KIT USVs

Fugro Orders Two SEA-KIT USVs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine