OOS Tiradentes Flotel Back to Work for Petrobras

CIMC Raffles-managed offshore accommodation rig OOS Tiradentes will soon resume work for Petrobras in Brazil, after a hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

CIMC Raffles asset operation management center which manages the semi-sub accommodation rig, has received the notice from Petrobras to resume operation.

The rig will return to the Campos Basin in early August 2020 for its annual DP test, and it will then provide offshore accommodation services for the Petrobras P-40 campaign in early September 2020.

CIMC says this is the first accommodation vessel in the region to resume operation.

OOS Tiradentes, named after the Brazilian Hero for its national independence, has been operating in Brazil for Petrobras for the past two years since its initial approval survey.

Per CIMC, in 2020, Petrobras decided to suspend the operation of [some] floating production storage and offloading vessels and their supporting accommodation units including OOS Tiradentes in local waters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For assurance on continual customer's satisfaction from Petrobras, CIMC Raffles Asset Operation Management Center has made full use of this period and actively work with its ship managers, OOS International, and contractors to overhaul two of the thrusters on OOS Tiradentes to ensure its upcoming operational efficiencies," CIMC said Tuesday. Delivered in early 2008, the DP3 OOS Tiradentes can accommodate 600 people on board.

OOS Tiradentes is not the only accommodation rig to have received a suspension notice from Petrobras.

Prosafe's Safe Notos and Safe Eurus flotels have been suspended as well. Petrobras in March demobilized crew from the two units and the rigs were moved closer to shore.

In early April 2020, Petrobras requested from Prosafe to agree with a suspension of the contracts for a period of up to 120 days during which period no income was recognized, but all logistical services, fuel and catering support will continue to be provided by Petrobras, and any days of suspension will be added to the firm period of the contract.

"Commercial and payment terms related to the recommencement are subject to ongoing discussions," Prosafe said Monday.