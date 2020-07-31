Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Leading Service Providers to Help Develop Barryroe Offshore Field

July 31, 2020

Image Credit: Providence Resources
Image Credit: Providence Resources

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence has shared a list of industry-leading service providers that are set to help develop its Barryroe oil and gas field offshore Ireland.

Providence has been in Barryroe farm-out discussions with Norway-based SpotOn Energy. It earlier this month said SpotOn had signed binding term sheets with the six consortium members that would participate in the Barryroe Field appraisal and development project, but it didn't provide names of the members at the time.

In a statement on Friday, Providence said the members of the consortium were oilfield services giant Schlumberger, Norwegian offshore services and equipment firm Aker Solutions, Danish drilling company Maersk Drilling, Singapore's rig builder Keppel FELS, Norway's engineering and construction contractor Aibel, and Norway's AGR.

SpotOn Energy has been described as a company that offers a new approach to cost-effective offshore oil and gas field development. 

"They target the development of offshore oil and gas fields using their consortium of world-leading services providers. The consortium alignment of interest is intended to keep down development costs by agreeing deferred payment terms for the project and including the consortium in equity returns from production. The consortium is involved in the development planning process from day one and expects to deliver lower cost per barrel development and operating costs versus traditional offshore field developments," a description provided by Providence, reads.

On finalization of the farmout agreement, SpotOn Energy will manage the Barryroe Development, working with the consortium.

Commenting on Friday, Alan Linn CEO of Providence Resources said: "The companies working in the consortium with SpotOn Energy have all worked in the services industry for many years and have established reputations for excellence. Bringing them together into a consortium, focussed upon maximizing the value of the Barryroe project is an excellent beginning for the Barryroe development."

"Providence is now working closely with the SpotOn Energy Team to assess the optimum appraisal and development work program for the Barryroe oil and gas field. When agreed, the work program will form the basis upon which commercial and funding arrangements are finalized,

"We are looking forward to building a close relationship with the consortium and progressing the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field."
"When fully developed, we believe, the Barryroe Field, producing indigenous oil and gas, can support energy security and stability in Ireland for many years to come.

According to Providence, the independently verified reports of the hydrocarbons recoverable within the Barryroe field concluded that a mid-case of 346 MMBOE of 2C resources was present within the Middle and Basal Wealden sands.

Energy Industry News Activity Production Development Ireland Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman / MarineTraffic

Apache, Total Make Major Oil Find Offshore Suriname
Illustration only - Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Shell, Eneco JV Wins Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Farm Tender


Trending Offshore News

Stena Carron drillship - Credit: Stena Drilling

ExxonMobil Finds More 'High-quality' Reservoirs Off...
Energy
Pacific Sharav - Image by V. TONIC -Marine Traffic

Murphy Oil to Take Pacific Drilling Rig on a Ten-Well Term...
Energy

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Exxon Reports Second Straight Quarterly Loss for the First Time in Years

Exxon Reports Second Straight Quarterly Loss for the First Time in Years

Leading Service Providers to Help Develop Barryroe Offshore Field

Leading Service Providers to Help Develop Barryroe Offshore Field

Rosneft to Cut Salaries at Central Office

Rosneft to Cut Salaries at Central Office

Chevron Posts $8.3 Billion Loss

Chevron Posts $8.3 Billion Loss

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine