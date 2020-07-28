Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt

July 28, 2020

Illustration; Jack-up drilling rig - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Illustration; Jack-up drilling rig - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Italian oil and gas giant Eni, along with partners Total and BP, has made a gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egpyt.

The discovery was made at the Bashrush well on the Eni-operated North El Hammad license, located eleven kilometers off the Egyptian coast.

The well, located in the shallow waters off Egpyt, encountered 102 meters net gas pay in high-quality sandstones of the Abu Madi formation. 

A production test was conducted with flow rates of up to 32 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d), limited by testing facilities.

"It is estimated that future deliverability per well will be up to 100 MMscf/d, along with up to 800 barrels of condensate per day. Future plans foresee development through tie-in to nearby existing infrastructures," Eni said.

“We are very pleased to announce this discovery in Egypt. These results support our strategy to allocate a significant share of our exploration budget to the search of hydrocarbons in the vicinity of existing infrastructures,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at Total. 

“These resources have low development costs since they can rapidly be tie-in and put into production.”

Worth noting, in 2015, Eni made the Mediterranean Sea's largest ever gas discovery with more than 30 Tcf of gas in place at the Zohr prospect offshore Egypt. The production from Zohr started-up in 2017, less than two and a half years from the discovery.  

