Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Diversity Ratio to Improve as Layoffs Progress

July 24, 2020

© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock
© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock

Oil major Chevron Corp expects to reduce the dominance of white males in company management during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44% from 38% last year, the company said in a statement.

Like most of its peers in an industry struggling with the collapse of oil prices this year, Chevron is cutting spending, consolidating business units, and has asked some managers to reapply for their jobs.

Figures from the end of last year show that less than a quarter of Chevron's U.S. executives and senior managers were female, and only 22% were from ethnic minorities.

In an email sent to employees this week and seen by Reuters, Chief Human Resources Officer Rhonda Morris said the company selected 26% women for global roles in a second round of evaluations and, in the United States, 29% of candidates selected were from ethnically diverse candidates.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the details of the email but did not specify whether the selections were permanent appointments or a shortlist for the positions.

The company, however, expects the diversity ratio to be around 44% when the selection processes are complete, the spokeswoman added.

Long owned and run predominantly by white males, the oil industry has drawn criticism along with other parts of corporate America for failing to do enough to promote diversity.

Women and people from non-white ethnic backgrounds represented 46% of the oil industry's workforce in 2019 and are expected to fill 54% of total job opportunities through 2040, an IHS Markit analysis for the American Petroleum Institute shows.

However, they remain a minority in senior management.

Chevron executives were among those at big corporations to speak in support of the "black lives matter" campaign, which has become a global movement against racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.


(Reporting by Shariq Khan; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Industry News

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Fokke/AdobeStock

EDPR, Engie Create Offshore Wind JV
Hibernia oil platform offshore Canada (Photo: Suncor Energy)

Production Resumes from Hibernia Offshore Platform after...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Allseas

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides
Vessels
Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Struggling Oilfied Services Firms May Find Some Respite in...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Storm Hanna Is Not Affecting Gulf of Mexico Output, Oil Producers Say

Storm Hanna Is Not Affecting Gulf of Mexico Output, Oil Producers Say

US Oil Rig Count Rises for First Week Since March

US Oil Rig Count Rises for First Week Since March

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Chevron Diversity Ratio to Improve as Layoffs Progress

Chevron Diversity Ratio to Improve as Layoffs Progress

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine