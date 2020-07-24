Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Construction Kicks Off for Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Substation Topsides

July 24, 2020

Arcadis Ost 1 Map - Credit: Parkwind
Arcadis Ost 1 Map - Credit: Parkwind

The construction of the upper part of the offshore substation for the Arcadis 1 Ost offshore wind farm has kicked off.

The facility is being built at the former Lenin Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland. The news of the construction start was shared by Belgium’s high-voltage transmission system operator Elia.

Elia's German subsidiary 50Hertz is working with Belgian company Parkwind to more efficiently connect the new Baltic wind farm, Arcadis Ost 1, to the German high-voltage grid.

Parkwind and 50Hertz are jointly building an offshore transformer platform for the Baltic Sea project.

The Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm will have a capacity of about 247 MW. It is located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen, within the 12-nautical mile zone of the Federal State Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany.  

Danish offshore construction company Bladt will build a substation for the project. Offshore wind turbines for Arcadis Ost 1 will be built by MHI Vestas. The wind farm will feature 27 MHI Vestas V174-9.5MW turbines mounted on monopile foundations and one offshore substation.

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Germany

