Long-Term Charter in Brazil for Havila Harmony Vessel

July 24, 2020

Havily Harmony - Image source: Wikimedia/ Fugro - CC BY 4.0
Havily Harmony - Image source: Wikimedia/ Fugro - CC BY 4.0

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has secured a long-term contract for one of its subsea support vessels.

Havila said Friday it had signed a three-year bareboat contract with OceanPact Netherlands for the operation of the subsea vessel Havila Harmony in Brazil.  

The contract for the 92,95 meters long vessel also includes a one-year extension option. The vessel, delivered in 2005, was converted from PSV to MPSV in 2007.

The start-up of the new contract is expected during the fourth quarter of 2020. Prior to start-up, Havila Harmony will be adapted to the technical requirements of the client.

According to MarineTraffic, the vessel is currently located offshore Trinidad and Tobago with the latest destination being the Cassia B offshore platform.

