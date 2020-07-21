Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ROV Operator Rovco Charters Glomar Wave Vessel for Offshore Wind Work

July 21, 2020

Glomar Wave - Credit: Rovco
Glomar Wave - Credit: Rovco

The UK-based operator of Remotely Operated Vehicles Rovco has chartered the Glomar Wave vessel from Glomar Offshore to support its work on offshore wind farms.

Rovco said the 66.44m DP2 vessel would support a campaign of secured ROV projects to be undertaken by Rovco, including on operational offshore wind farms in both UK and German waters during the coming months.

On the vessel, Rovco will mobilize a dedicated offshore team, to operate its recently bought Seaeye Leopard work-class ROV system and a second observation class ROV. 

"The team will perform a multitude of detailed subsea IMR tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with a wide array of cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including Rovco’s unique Intelligent Data Collection System SubSLAM X2," Rovco said.

The Glomar Wave DP2 vessel is a 66.44m Service Operations Vessel (SOV) built-in 2014, providing accommodation for up to 60 personnel. The purpose-built vessel provides a deck space of 300m2, a deck load of 5 mt/m2 and 3 cranes for multi-purpose operations.

Current News

