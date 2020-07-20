Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron CEO Sees Continued 'Choppy Economic and Price Activity'

July 20, 2020

Mike Wirth (Photo: Chevron)
Mike Wirth (Photo: Chevron)

The chief executive of U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp on Monday said the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has it planning for "choppy" oil prices and economic activity globally.

Chevron said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc for about $5 billion in stock, the first big energy deal since the coronavirus crisis started.

"The crystal ball is cloudy right now," Mike Wirth said in an interview. "There’s so much uncertainty on the trajectory of the pandemic, the rate of development of effective vaccines and government policy interventions to try to manage risk between here and there. It's a fluid environment. We expect choppy economic and price activity."

But Chevron expects long-term demand growth for natural gas from population growth and needs to lower greenhouse gas emissions, Wirth said.

The deal boosts the company's natural gas portfolio with Noble's flagship Leviathan field in Israel, the largest natural gas field in the eastern Mediterranean.

Noble's holdings also include shale properties in Colorado and in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, where Noble's 92,000 acres (37,230 hectares)is a "a nice but undersized Permian position" that compliments Chevron's existing land, Wirth said.


(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Oil Production Natural Gas Oil Price

Related Offshore News

File photo: El Señor del Mar FPSO (Photo: Pemex)

Shipments Resume from Pemex FPSO After Collision
Hibernia oil platform offshore Canada (Photo: Suncor Energy)

Canada: Hibernia Oil Platform Shuts Output after Leak


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noble Energy

Chevron to Buy Noble Energy for $5 Billion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal...
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Malaysia: Cortez Subsea Installs Subsea Pipeline Using Weld-Free Tech

Malaysia: Cortez Subsea Installs Subsea Pipeline Using Weld-Free Tech

ROV Operator Rovco Charters Glomar Wave Vessel for Offshore Wind Work

ROV Operator Rovco Charters Glomar Wave Vessel for Offshore Wind Work

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides

Fugro Done with Geophysical Work at Qatar's North Sea Field

Fugro Done with Geophysical Work at Qatar's North Sea Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine