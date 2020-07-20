Trelleborg Names Nilsson as New CFO

Fredrik Nilsson has been hired to take over as the new Chief Financial Officer of Sweden-based engineered polymer solutions company Trelleborg Group, replacing Ulf Berghult who is leaving the role to take a position outside the company.

Berghult, Trelleborg's CFO since 2012, will stay on until Trelleborg's 2020 year-end report is completed, leaving Nilsson to assume the position during the first quarter of 2021.

Nilsson most recently worked at vegetable oil company AAK for nearly 14 years, holding the position of CFO for the past seven years. He previously worked at engineering group Sandvik for just over six years.

Among the wide range of products Trelleborg produces is a number of solutions for the maritime and offshore industries, from fenders, docking and mooring equipment, to float over, buoyancy, insulation and asset protection products.