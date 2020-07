Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Aberdeen informs it has secured contracts with Total E&P UK Ltd. for three emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRV) in the U.K. North Sea.

The vessels VOS Enterprise, VOS Prospector and VOS Vigilant will support Total’s North Sea operations in the Dunbar, Culzean and Elgin/Franklin fields, respectively.

The contracts, which will commence in June and July, are for an initial period of three years.