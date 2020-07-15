Siemens Gamesa Nets Double Wind Turbine Order in Vietnam

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has worn a double order for wind turbine deliveries for two nearshore wind farm projects in Vietnam.

The two orders, with 75 MW and 90 MW at the Tan Thuan and Thai Hoa wind farms respectively, will use the SG 5.0-145 turbines, which are, according to the company, among the most powerful turbines on the Vietnamese market.

The Tan Thuan wind farm is the fourth nearshore project Siemens Gamesa has secured in Vietnam and it is also the largest nearshore project to date in the country. The orders follow the company’s largest order in Vietnam announced in March for 113 MW.

The two deals mark the first-ever cooperation Siemens Gamesa has concluded with Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 of Vietnam and Pacific Corporation respectively. Following expected commissioning in mid-2021, they will generate enough electricity to power the demands of more than 350,000 Vietnamese and help alleviate the power shortage in the country.

The company has also signed a 10-year contract to provide operation and maintenance services for Tan Thuan wind farm and a 20-year term sheet for servicing Thai Hoa wind farm, ensuring turbine performance and maximizing business case for the customers.

In Vietnam, Siemens Gamesa has built three wind farms, with seven more wind farms under construction. The company has been expanding in the Asia Pacific region since the 1980s and has installed more than 8.4 GW of onshore turbines in the region. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders.

According to the World Bank Group, as cited by Siemens Gamesa, Vietnam has onshore potential capacity of 24 GW, and 475 GW of offshore capacity along its coastline of over 3,000 km. While the country had installed 487.4 MW of wind capacity by the end of 2019, capacity is forecast to grow by more than 11 GW by 2025 as the country looks to quickly escalate its renewable energy supplies.



