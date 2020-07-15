Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Names Senior VP for EMEA Region

July 15, 2020

Tareq Kawash / Credit: McDermottt
Tareq Kawash / Credit: McDermottt

Engineering and construction company McDermott International Ltd. has appointed Tareq Kawash as Senior Vice President for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.a

Kawash was formerly the Senior Vice President for the Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian (EARC) region, which has been combined with the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott said: "Tareq has a wealth of experience and is a strategic, high-performing leader who understands the challenges and opportunities of our business and is committed to finding the best solutions for our customers." 

"I know Tareq will successfully lead the combination of our regions to form EMEA considering he grew up in the Middle East and has worked with our customers in both regions covering offshore and onshore segments."

Kawash has nearly 30 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry with domestic and international assignments for oil and gas projects. Prior to McDermott's combination with CB&I in 2018, he was CB&I's Group Vice President, Engineering and Construction International. Prior to joining CB&I in 2000, he worked with KBR for two years and Consolidated Contractors Company for seven years.

Kawash has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia. He also attended management and leadership programs at Rice University and London's School of Business.

