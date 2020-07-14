First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel to Sport Wärtsilä Gear

Finland-based marine engine and technology provider Wärtsilä has been tasked to equip the first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel - the Green Jade - with "a broad scope" of its solutions.

The 216 meters long vessel will be built at the CSBC shipyard in Taiwan for the joint-venture company CDWE owned by CSBC and Belgium-based DEME Group.

The vessel is expected to play a major role in developing the offshore wind farm business in both new and established markets, including Taiwan.

Under the order, Wärtsilä will deliver four Wärtsilä 46DF and two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, as well as Transverse and Steerable Thrusters, DP-3 solution, a Navigation system, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for emissions abatement. The company will also provide site supervision services.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered during 2021 and the ship is expected to begin operations in the Taiwan Strait in 2023.

The Green Jade, with its 4,000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability, will serve the offshore wind market, and according to CDWE , will be able to transport a multitude of heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment.