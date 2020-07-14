Balmoral Develops Cable Protection Solution for Offshore Wind

UK-based engineering company Balmoral has developed what it says is a unique integrated cable protection system for offshore wind applications.

Dr. Aneel Gill, product R&D manager, said Balmoral's CPS systems are designed based on the fatigue limit state (FLS) and offer something different "because of their unique diverless removal feature and the ability to account for free span caused by scour development."

"Our patented fiber-reinforced technology adds stiffness to the system controlling the curvature during the project lifespan. This reduces the amount of movement experienced by the cable, improving fatigue performance and greatly reducing the risk of failure through the life of field," he said.

"The low weight components of the system permit efficient transportation, handling, and assembly on deck. The system also allows for diverless removal of the CPS should cable maintenance be required.”

The patented system, developed by Balmoral's in-house Discovery Unit focused on R&D, is available in three standard sizes, and includes a combination of bend restrictors and a bend stiffener, foundation interface device, standard dynamic unit and a detachable pull head, all of which is designed, manufactured and brought together in-house before being tested on the company’s test rig.

According to Balmoral, solutions for varying apertures on monopile installations are available as well as J-tube and I-tube options for jacket structures.

Balmoral, mostly known as a service provider to the oil and gas industry, now says it is "totally committed to the renewables sector" and that it has invested heavily in its engineering, manufacturing, and testing services.

Ian Milne, sales manager, said: “With over 300 employees at our Aberdeen facility we retain an impressive complement of design engineers, project managers, R&D, laboratory and testing personnel helping us maintain and strengthen our position as a leading subsea solutions provider for the energy sector.”

Milne added: “From what we read in the press and glean from the available data, the scale of global opportunity is quite staggering."

"Considering what is already happening in Europe and the Far East, to the potential that lies off the coasts of North and South America, the [offshore wind] industry offers great prospects for companies that are willing to invest in new technology and innovative solutions – something we’ve been doing at Balmoral for many years.”