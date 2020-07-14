Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea Extends Head Energy Contract on Brage Platform

July 14, 2020

Image Credit: Wintershall DEA

Norwegian engineering company Head Energy has secured a contract extension with Wintershall Dea in Norway.

Head Energy was awarded the frame agreement for modifications at the Brage offshore platform in Norway in 2016. Wintershall Dea has now opted to extend the frame agreement with Head Energy concerning modifications at the platform.

The extension means that the contract now runs to 2022.

In March this year, Wintershall Dea had awarded Head Energy a contract for two well hook-ups at the Brage Platform.

Brage is Wintershall Dea’s first manned platform in Norway. Located in the northern North Sea, 125 kilometers west of Bergen, it is one of the oldest producing platforms in Norway.

First discovered in 1980, the field came into production in 1993 and has been in operation ever since.

When Wintershall Dea (then Wintershall) took over operatorship from Statoil (now Equinor) in 2013, the platform was granted a lifetime extension until 2030.

