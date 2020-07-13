Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Seeking New Interconnection Site for Skipjack Offshore Wind Farm

July 13, 2020

Proposed location for Skipjack wind farm - Credit: Orsted
Proposed location for Skipjack wind farm - Credit: Orsted

Danish offshore wind power giant Ørsted will not be building an interconnection facility at the Fenwick Island State Park in Delaware, for the 129MW Skipjack offshore wind farm, as previously planned.

A year ago, Ørsted signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to construct the Skipjack Wind Farm’s interconnection facility on a portion of a site within Fenwick Island State Park.

However, the company on Friday said that further evaluations of the area proposed for the facility have shown that a large portion of the site is comprised of undisturbed wetlands. 

"Accordingly, Ørsted has notified DNREC that it will no longer pursue plans to build the interconnection facility at Fenwick Island State Park as initially proposed," Ørsted said. 

Brady Walker, Mid-Atlantic Market Manager for Ørsted said: "Constructing an interconnection facility on a site with such an extensive presence of undisturbed wetlands runs contrary to Ørsted’s deeply-held commitment to building our business sustainably.”

He added: "The Skipjack Wind Farm will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits to the Delmarva region, from good-paying jobs to renewable energy for tens of thousands of homes. However, Ørsted is committed to constructing the wind farm and associated infrastructure in a way that seeks to mitigate potential adverse impacts on local ecosystems and communities."

Ørsted expects to select and announce an alternative interconnection site for the Skipjack offshore wind farm "in the coming weeks."

The Skipjack Wind Farm is a 120-megawatt offshore wind farm under development 19 miles off the Maryland-Delaware coast.

The wind farm, expected to be brought online at 2023 end, will feature GE's giant Haliade-X 12 MW wind turbines, with a rotor diameter of 220 meters. Each blade on the Haliade-X 12 MW is 107 meters long sweeping a total area of 38,000 square meters.

 

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"

Energy Offshore Wind Activity North America USA

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

SG 14-222 DD Turbine will be used for the giant offshore wind farm - Credit:SGRE

RWE Taps GE, Sembcorp Marine for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm...
Ramform Vanguard tows a 250m wide source on GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 survey which PGS says is a new record - Credit: PGS

PGS Completes Viking Graben Survey with 'Widest' Source...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic

Noble Corp: New Rig Deals in UK, Extensions in Qatar and...
Drilling
Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Ex-Unaoil Duo Convicted for Bribery in Iraq

Ex-Unaoil Duo Convicted for Bribery in Iraq

Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source Fasteners and Cables Locally

Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source Fasteners and Cables Locally

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine