Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Search to Write Off Some PNG Exploration Assets

July 13, 2020

Oil Search's exploration acreage in PNG - Credit: Oil Search
Oil Search's exploration acreage in PNG - Credit: Oil Search

Oil Search Ltd said on Monday it plans to write off around $380 million, mostly on some exploration assets and a gas-to-power project in Papua New Guinea, due to the outlook for oil and gas prices and the shut down of a gold mine.

The Papua New Guinea (PNG)-focused oil and gas company will record a non-cash, pre-tax charge of between $360 million and $400 million in its half-year results that would not impact its cash earnings, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

A strategic review found that a number of assets in PNG were now of low priority either due to lower prospectivity or less than optimum project economics, Oil Search said, and as a result, would not be currently pursued.

Given gas supply uncertainty due to the recent suspension of mining activities at the PNG-based Porgera project, Oil Search's Hides gas-to-electricity operation that supplies power to the project would be fully written off.

Porgera is a gold mine run jointly run by Canada's Barrick Gold and China's Zijin Mining, currently shut down due to a dispute with the PNG government over the country's refusal to extend a mining lease to the companies.

An immaterial impairment charge on some exploration leases in Alaska that are set to be given away will also be recorded, it said.

Oil Search will release interim results on Aug. 25. 

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Exploration Papua New Guinea

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

SG 14-222 DD Turbine will be used for the giant offshore wind farm - Credit:SGRE

RWE Taps GE, Sembcorp Marine for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm...
Ramform Vanguard tows a 250m wide source on GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 survey which PGS says is a new record - Credit: PGS

PGS Completes Viking Graben Survey with 'Widest' Source...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic

Noble Corp: New Rig Deals in UK, Extensions in Qatar and...
Drilling
Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Ex-Unaoil Duo Convicted for Bribery in Iraq

Ex-Unaoil Duo Convicted for Bribery in Iraq

Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source Fasteners and Cables Locally

Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source Fasteners and Cables Locally

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine