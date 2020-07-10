China's MingYang Launches 11MW Offshore Wind Turbine

China's MingYang has this week launched the MySE11-203, dubbed the world's biggest hybrid drive wind turbine, of the nameplate capacity of 11 MW.

Per MingYang, the turbine features a rotor diameter of 203 meters and has a 31% higher annual energy production than its predecessor.

"Its 99-meter long carbon-glass hybrid blades MySE11-99A1 provide a swept area of 32,365 m2," MingYang said.

The prototype of the giant wind turbine is planned to be erected in 2021 and commercially available in 2022.

Up to the end of the first quarter of 2020, MingYang’s orders had reached 15.23GW, of which hybrid drive turbines accounted for about 92%, the company said.

