Australian Offshore Safety Regulator to Resume Physical Inspections

July 10, 2020

Illustration - Credit:xmentoys/AdoneStock
Illustration - Credit:xmentoys/AdoneStock

NOPSEMA, the Australian offshore oil and gas safety regulator, plans to resume physical inspections on offshore oil and gas facilities "in line with appropriate protocols to manage health risks associated with COVID-19."

"While NOPSEMA’s inspections have continued throughout the pandemic, they have been conducted remotely in order to comply with physical distancing and health and safety requirements," NOPSEMA said.

NOPSEMA plans to restart offshore inspections in early August.

"The impacts of COVID-19 on the community and industry continue to be assessed and managed by industry, with NOPSEMA ensuring the processes of regulatory assessment and oversight are occurring, in accordance with legislative requirements and varying local conditions, health risks and circumstances across the country," the safety body added.

