Side-track Well Planned at Neptune's Dugong Discovery

Neptune Energy last week made a hydrocarbon discovery at its Dugong well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The company at the time said the results were preliminary and that a decision might be made to drill a side-track to further define the extent of the discovery.

In a statement on Friday, Petrolia SE, Neptune Energy's partner in the project, said a decision had been made "to drill a side-track well to further evaluate the size of the discovery."

Petrolia did not provide further details on the planned sidetrack.

The Dugong well is located 158 kilometers west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 330 meters, and is close to the existing production facilities of the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,250 - 3,400 meters.

Dugong has been drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a new semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Dugong partners are Neptune Energy, (operator and 40%), Concedo (20%), Petrolia NOCO (20%), and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (20%).