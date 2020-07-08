TSMC to Offtake Full Output from Ørsted's Taiwan Wind Farm

World's largest offshore wind farm developer Ørsted has signed what it says is the world’s largest renewables corporate power purchase agreement with Taiwan-based TSMC.

Under the agreement, TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, will offtake the full production from Ørsted’s 920MW Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm, making it, according to Ørsted, the largest-ever contract of its kind within renewable energy.

Greater Changhua 2b & 4 will be Ørsted’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan, subject to final investment decision which Ørsted expects to take in 2023. The wind farm will have a capacity of 920MW and will be located in the Taiwan Strait approx. 50 km off the coast of Changhua County.

The 20-year fixed-price contract period starts once Greater Changhua 2b & 4 reaches commercial operations in 2025/2026, subject to grid availability and Ørsted’s final investment decision.

Under the agreement with TSMC, the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm will receive a price for power including T-RECs (Taiwan renewable energy certificate) during the 20-year contract period that is higher than the feed-in-tariff which was originally secured via the outcome of Taiwan’s first offshore wind auction in June 2018. This improves the project’s financial viability and helps Ørsted mature Greater Changhua 2b & 4 towards a final investment decision, the Danish company said.

Greater Changhua 2b & 4 will be located adjacent to the 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farm which Ørsted is currently constructing. Ørsted is also the co-owner of Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, Formosa 1, which was extended to its current capacity of 128MW in October 2019.