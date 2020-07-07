Petrobras Starts Decommissioning Offshore Platform in Campos Basin

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has said it has started decommissioning works on the P-12 semi-submersible production platform in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The 1983-built platform is located at the Linguado field, 83 km from Cabo de São Tomé (northern coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro) in a water depth of 100 meters.

According to the company's Strategic Plan for 2020-2024, 18 production platforms will be decommissioned by 2024.

The decommissioning of the P-07 and P-15, also in the Campos Basin, and the FPSO Piranema in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin are also scheduled for 2020, Petrobras said. The Piranema FPSO is owned by Altera Infrastructure (ex-Teekay Offshore) and leased to Petrobras.

The P-07 platform, built in 1977, and last upgraded in 2002, is located 120 km off the coast from Macaé at the Bicudo field, in an average water depth of 210 meters.

The P-15 semi-submersible, constructed in 1983, and last upgraded in 2011, is located at the Pirauna field, 127 km off the coast of Macaé, in an average water depth of 243 m.

Platforms P-07, P-12, and P-15, all semi-subs, will be offered at a public auction scheduled to take place in July.

The electronic bidding session will take place, through the auctioneer João Emílio's website (www.joaoemilio.com.br), at 10 am on July 24th, 2020.