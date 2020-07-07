Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni to Book $4B Asset Writedown after Cutting Oil Price Outlook

July 7, 2020

Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi (File Photo - Credit Eni, Shared under CC BY-NC 2.0 license)
Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi (File Photo - Credit Eni, Shared under CC BY-NC 2.0 license)

Italian energy group Eni said it would write off around 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) from the value of its assets after revising down its long-term outlook for oil and gas prices due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement on Monday, Eni said it was cutting its 2023 long-term price assumption for Brent to $60 a barrel from a previous $70 and gas on the Italian hub to $5.5/million British thermal units from $7.8.

"Our changed long-term assumptions, reached four months after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflect our current expectations about future prices and will be incorporated in our processes of capital allocation," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

The move follows similar writedowns by rivals such as BP and Shell as crumbling demand due to the COVID-19 crisis and the transition to lower-carbon energy trigger a recalculation of reserves and asset values.

Eni said it expected "post-tax impairment charges against non-current assets, including a devaluation of tax credits recorded in connection with tax-losses carryforwards, of 3.5 billion euros, plus/minus 20%".

It said it would book the writedowns, most of them on upstream assets, in its second-quarter results.

It said it now forecast Brent at $40, $48 and $55 per barrel in the period 2020-2022, respectively, from a previous $45, $55 and $70 per barrel.

Earlier this year Eni pledged to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in one of the most ambitious clean-up drives in an industry under pressure from investors to go green.

Descalzi confirmed the group's strategy to become a leader in the decarbonization process despite the enduring impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the group.

"We are assessing how to speed up our plans," he said.

 ($1 = 0.8844 euros) 

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Oil Price

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

A monument for those who lost their lives in the Piper Alpha disaster - Credit: Oil and Gas UK

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest...
Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy

Simply Blue Energy Set to Develop 1GW Floating Wind Farm...


Trending Offshore News

Neil Platt - Image Credit: Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy's COO Passes Away
People
Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Drilling

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

CWind Working with Reygar to Improve Crew Safety

CWind Working with Reygar to Improve Crew Safety

ABS Certifies Jack-Up Rig Steel after Remote Survey

ABS Certifies Jack-Up Rig Steel after Remote Survey

Petrobras Starts Decommissioning Offshore Platform in Campos Basin

Petrobras Starts Decommissioning Offshore Platform in Campos Basin

Icon Offshore in Talks to Buy Jack-Up Rig from Perisai

Icon Offshore in Talks to Buy Jack-Up Rig from Perisai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine