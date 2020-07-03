Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jadestone, Inpex in Arbitration over Offshore Block in Vietnam

July 3, 2020

South East Asia focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has started arbitration against Inpex's subsidiary Teikoku over of Jadestone’s acquisition of an interest in Blocks 05-1 b and c, offshore Vietnam.

Jadestone in August 2016 signed an agreement with Teikoku to buy a 30% working interest in Blocks 05-1 PSC b and c, for $14.3 million.

Per Jadestone, Inpex then on February 22, 2018, delivered to Jadestone a purported notice of termination of the sales and purchase agreement, "despite Teikoku having just received on February 9, 2018, (i) the waiver by Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (“Petrovietnam”) of their statutory pre-emption rights, held under Vietnamese law; and (ii) direction from Petrovietnam to complete and submit all documents necessary to effect the transfer of interest to Jadestone."

Jadestone has not accepted Inpex’s alleged termination and says it views the obligations of both parties under the SPA as continuing.

"Jadestone and Inpex engaged in negotiations over an extended period in 2018 and 2019, which the Company pursued with the objective of securing its interest in Block 05-1 PSC. Jadestone has assessed its options, including advice from Queen’s Counsel, as the SPA is subject to English law, and has determined that it is in the best interest of shareholders to challenge Teikoku’s purported termination of the SPA, and to seek specific performance by Teikoku to fulfil its obligations under the SPA," the company said.

To that end, Jadestone has filed a notice of arbitration with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in accordance with terms of the sales and purchase agreement.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO of Jadestone said: “We intend to complete our planned acquisition of a 30% interest in Block 05-1 from Inpex.  Prior to the purported termination, the parties had worked together and made very substantial progress toward closing the deal, a process which included Inpex requesting that the deal not be terminated even after the long stop date had passed, and with the objective of obtaining Petrovietnam’s waiver of their pre-emptive rights, which was then achieved in early February 2018. 

"While commencing arbitration is never an easy decision, we have exhausted all avenues to come to an amicable conclusion, and now feel Inpex’s continued unwillingness to complete the SPA constitutes a material breach of their obligations, to the detriment of potential value for Jadestone shareholders.”

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Production Asia Vietnam

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image by NJ/AdobeStock

Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa...
Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Armed Group Attacks FPSO, Kidnaps Crew in Nigeria
Offshore
(File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Picks Jack-Up for 1600t Huisman Crane

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Picks Jack-Up for 1600t Huisman Crane

Japan Identifies 10 Areas for Offshore Wind Projects

Japan Identifies 10 Areas for Offshore Wind Projects

Neptune Strikes Hydrocarbons at Dugong Well, off Norway

Neptune Strikes Hydrocarbons at Dugong Well, off Norway

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine