Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa Suffers the Biggest Loss

The global active offshore drilling rig count for June 2020 was lower by 65 units, compared to June 2019, Baker Hughes' monthly rig count report has shown.

Latin America was the only region that saw its offshore rig count rise, Europe and North America saw their numbers halved, but the biggest „loser“ was Africa, with only three offshore rigs active in June.

The worldwide active rig count in June was 208, compared to 273 a year ago, and 210 in May 2020.

The Asia Pacific had the most active drilling rigs in June 2020 at 91 units, compared to 95 a year ago.

The Middle East followed with 44 offshore rigs active last month, a drop by 10 units compared to June 2019 54.

Europe's active offshore rig number for June almost halved with 25 active units in June 2020, versus 49 units in June 2019

Similarly, North America - Canada and the U.S. - saw its active offshore rig count for June 2020 fall to 14 units, down from 27 in June last year. Of this number, the U.S. had 12 active offshore rigs last month, vs 24 in June 2019, and Canada's June 2020 count was two, down from last year June's three offshore drilling rigs.

Africa in June last year had 21 active offshore drilling rigs, but this number has fallen drastically to only three rigs in June 2020. For reference, in May 2020, Africa had 15 active offshore drilling rigs.

Latin America experienced an increase compared to last year, coming in at 31 active offshore rigs for June 2020, compared to last year's 27.

Overall, the world had 208 active offshore drilling units in June 2020, down by 65 rigs compared to last year's 273.