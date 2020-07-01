Equinor Extending Asgard C FSO Life until Sep 2028

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has been given regulator approval to extend the producing life of Åsgard C Floating Storage and Offloading unit in the Norwegian Sea.

Under the approval granted this week by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, Equinor can keep the Åsgard C FSO in operation until September 30, 2028.

Åsgard C FSO is used to store condensate produced by Åsgard and the Kristin/Tyrihans fields at Haltenbanken.

Åsgard is a field in the central part of the Norwegian Sea. The water depth in the area is 240-300 meters. Åsgard was discovered in 1981, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1996.

The field has been developed with subsea wells tied-back to production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), Åsgard A.

The development also includes Åsgard B, a floating, semi-submersible facility for gas and condensate processing. The gas center is connected to a storage vessel for condensate, Åsgard C. Production from Åsgard A began in 1999, while Åsgard B and C came on stream in 2000.