Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Total Produces One Billionth Barrel from Elgin Franklin

June 26, 2020

Elgin Franklin facilities - Credit: Chrysaor
Elgin Franklin facilities - Credit: Chrysaor

French oil major Total has recently celebrated a major milestone - the production of the one billionth barrel of oil equivalent from its Elgin Franklin field in the UK sector of the North Sea, 240km east of Aberdeen.

Two major reservoirs at the North Sea field were discovered in 1986 (Franklin) and 1991 (Elgin), respectively, and both produced first gas in 2001. The project is one of the largest high pressure, high temperature (HP/HT) developments both in the UK and in the world.

The facilities at the Elgin/Franklin consist of the Elgin production, utilities and quarters (PUQ) platform connected to the Elgin wellhead platform (WHP) by a 90-meter bridge. Elgin WHP also manages production for the Glenelg satellite field. 

Franklin is a wellhead platform, located 5 kilometers to the south of Elgin, which manages production for the Franklin and West Franklin fields.

The one billionth barrel of oil equivalent milestone was achieved on May 25, 2020, and, a month later, Total released a video to mark the occasion.

Industry News Activity Europe Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: United Shipbuilding Corporation

Gazprom Starts Construction of Arctic Offshore Platform
Illustration by namning - AdobeStock

Woodmac: How has the Price Crash Changed the Upstream...


Trending Offshore News

Shell’s Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of Shell

Shell Taps Danos for U.S. Gulf of Mexico Workforce
Energy
Offshore drillships - Credit:ptoscano/AdobeStock

Offshore Drillers Facing Second Wave of Bankruptcies
Deepwater

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

RWE Faces Heated AGM Over Coal Exit, Green Future

RWE Faces Heated AGM Over Coal Exit, Green Future

VIDEO: Total Produces One Billionth Barrel from Elgin Franklin

VIDEO: Total Produces One Billionth Barrel from Elgin Franklin

Dolphin Drilling Inks 3-Well LoI with Norwegian Operator

Dolphin Drilling Inks 3-Well LoI with Norwegian Operator

OWC Sets Up Office in S. Korea

OWC Sets Up Office in S. Korea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine