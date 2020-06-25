Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Gets LoI for $205M Breidablikk Subsea System

June 25, 2020

Image Credit: Aker Solutions
Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions been awarded a letter of intent from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea system for the Breidablikk project in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Subject to the final contract award, Aker Solutions will deliver a complete subsea production system, and associated equipment that includes 15 subsea trees in the first phase. The potential contract value is approximately NOK 2 billion ($205,6 million) excluding options.

"We are delighted to be awarded a letter of intent by Equinor, which will lead to more activity at many of our facilities in Norway and beyond," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

The work will be carried out at Aker Solutions' locations in Fornebu, Tranby and Egersund, with additional deliveries from the UK and Brazil.

Breidablikk is a large oil discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf located north-east of the Grane field in the North Sea.

The discovers is planned to be developed as a subsea field with a tie-back to the Grane platform. Equinor and partners plan for an investment decision later this year.

The letter of intent is subject to Equinor and partners' final investment decision later this year and final approval of the project by Norwegian authorities.

