Rigmar Wraps Inspection and Maintenance Work at Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm

Inspection, maintenance, and marine services company, Rigmar Group, has delivered a two-year contract to carry out inspection and maintenance for the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

The project, delivered in 2019 and 2020, is the largest inspection and maintenance contract awarded at the Aberdeen Offshore Windfarm by Vattenfall, which owns the 11-turbine facility off the coast of the city, Rigmar Group said, adding that it and was the first Scottish company to secure such a contract.

During the operational phase of the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm the company, which has 57 full-time employees, managed inspection and maintenance both above and below the water.

According to RigMar, the project was delivered by teams comprising a total of sixteen Rigmar personnel and included underwater surveys and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections, data processing and chart production, rope access inspection and maintenance.

The contract covered the offshore balance of plant works including the transition pieces, foundations and inter-array and export cables up to and including the landfall at Blackdog. Rigmar supplied all project resources including the personnel, survey vessel, equipment, and ROV for the offshore survey.

Rigmar chief executive, Keith Nelson, said: “This was our first offshore wind project as a main contractor, and we have proven that our skills and expertise from decades operating in the oil and gas industry is fully transferrable to the renewables industry.”

The 11 turbines off the coast of Aberdeen, have a total generating capacity of 96.8 MW, which can supply the equivalent of 70% of Aberdeen’s household electricity demand.



