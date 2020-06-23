Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Aims to Play Decisive Role in Sale of Chevron Australian LNG Stake

June 23, 2020

For illustration; North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project, Western Australia - Credit: Woodside
For illustration; North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project, Western Australia - Credit: Woodside

Woodside Petroleum's Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the Australian firm aims to play a decisive role in Chevron Corp's plan to sell a stake in the North West Shelf (NWS) project, operated and co-owned by Woodside.

Chevron last week put its one-sixth stake up for sale in Australia's oldest and biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Woodside has a pre-emptive right to match any offer for a stake in what Coleman called his firm's crown jewel.

Speaking on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's annual Australian energy conference, Coleman said it was unlikely any oil and gas company would bid for the stake, which analysts have estimated could fetch about $3 billion.

Instead, Coleman said, infrastructure players would be attracted as the NWS project's gas fields are drying up and the associated LNG plant is going to become a facility that processes gas for third parties, charging a toll.

Whatever the outcome, Coleman said Woodside aims to ensure it aligns with its interests in developing its biggest undeveloped gas assets, Browse and Scarborough.

"If there's a way we can participate in that and get a better outcome for Woodside, then we'll be at the table to participate," Coleman said.

Price would be the main factor in determining whether Woodside itself bids, Coleman said, without disclosing how much his firm would be prepared to pay.

Coleman said if the company had to raise money to fund an acquisition, which could overlap with the go-ahead for its $11 billion Scarborough gas project in 2021, it could find ways to ease the funding requirement, without specifying how.

"This has been the jewel in Woodside's crown for a long period of time ... You don't want your neighbors to put up a for-sale sign and then you get the wrong people moving in next door," he said.

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Gas Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Allseas

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha...
Image Credit: Галина Сандалова - AdobeStock

Brent Crude Rises to Above $42 a Barrel


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Allseas

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha...
Offshore
For Illustration; Polarcus Adira - Image by Thomas Reid - MarineTraffic

Polarcus Cuts 20% of Workforce
People

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

KBR to Move Away from LNG, Energy Business

KBR to Move Away from LNG, Energy Business

Iberdrola Eyes Swedish Offshore Wind Farms

Iberdrola Eyes Swedish Offshore Wind Farms

Petronas in Talks to Settle Tax Dispute with Sarawak State

Petronas in Talks to Settle Tax Dispute with Sarawak State

Fugro Says Completes Middle East's First Uncrewed Geophysical Route Survey

Fugro Says Completes Middle East's First Uncrewed Geophysical Route Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine