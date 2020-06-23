Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Rovco Opens Edinburgh Office

June 23, 2020

Image Credit: Rovco

The UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry has opened a new office and operational base in Edinburgh, Scotland to serve its current portfolio of offshore renewable and energy projects renewable and energy projects.

"Rovco aims to continue to support both the offshore wind and broader energy sector offering Hydrographic, Operations & Maintenance and Construction support services," the company said.

The office will house its operational team, while there are also plans to find an East Coast Quayside location for deployment of Rovco's equipment and technology.

“This Edinburgh office represents an important and significant milestone for our company,” said Simon Miller, General Manager: “It accommodates our growing team and enables us to develop and attract additional talent, leveraging the strong academic resource from the local Universities. Additionally, we will bring our significant offshore experience to Scotland, helping maintain existing and near operational wind farms, whilst supporting ScotWind seabed leasing rounds."

To remind, Crown Estate Scotland, manager of Scotland’s seabed, has earlier this month announced the launch of the first round of offshore wind leasing in Scottish waters for a decade.

The round, called ScotWind Leasing, enables companies to apply to build Scotland’s new generation of offshore wind farms and help power the transition to a net-zero future, Crown Estate Scotland said.

Commenting further, Rovco's Miller said: "Our cutting-edge digital technologies and offshore renewable offerings are primed and ready to support both existing and new fixed or floating assets across Scotland’s offshore wind farms. We are proud to serve this great industry and these exciting developments from our Edinburgh base.”

Rovco was in April awarded a long-term contract by CWind for subsea work on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind project. Rovco will carry out a campaign of subsea inspection and survey work on all subsea structures, informing the maintenance of the wind turbine and substation foundations.

Also, the company last month expanded its ROV fleet with a Saab Seaeye Leopard ROV, increasing Rovco’s service offering to support wind farm installation and maintenance projects throughout the lifecycle of subsea related tasks.

