Energean: Karish Pipe Laying Work Off Israel Complete

Pipe laying works and subsea systems installation at Energean's Karish and Tanin offshore gas development in the Mediterranean Sea, off Israel, have been completed, Energean said Monday.

"Energean’s partner, TechnipFMC, has successfully completed on time the laying of the Gas Sales Pipeline and the main deep water installations of the subsea production systems," Energean said, describing the occasion as the key milestone.

Allseas' pipelay vessel, Solitaire, completed the core installation of a 30’’ and 24’’ pipeline of 90.3 km length, at depths of up to 1,700 meters. The full pipeline installation, including a significant Tie In Manifold structure (TIM-Water Depth 72m) and the pre-commissioning program, is

expected to be completed in 4Q 2020, well within the project schedule.

The pipeline was laid at an average rate, excluding the beach pull, of 4,578 meters per day which represents a world-class performance by TechnipFMC.

The construction support vessel, Normand Cutter, completed the installation of the production manifold and subsea isolation valve foundations and structures. The Installation of the three sets of risers (2x10” and 1x16”) that will connect the three producing wells to the FPSO and then

to the Gas Sales Pipeline is expected to start in 4Q 2020 and be completed in 1Q 2021.

"More than 400 personnel have worked on these offshore operations, during which zero Lost Time Injuries occurred. The overall physical progress of the Karish Development project now stands at c. 80% complete," Energean said.

Work on Energean Power FPSO - being built for the Karish project - resumed earlier this month at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, Singapore, as the yard reopened on June 2, after the COVID-19 lockdown.



The FPSO hull arrived from China in April for topside integration works in Singapore, however, on arrival, the yard operations were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topsides integration and commissioning activities in Singapore are expected to take approximately ten months; and then the FPSO will be towed to the Karish field in Israel for mooring, hook-up and commissioning of the FPSO, all of which is expected to take up to four months.





Subsea Manifold - Credit: Energean