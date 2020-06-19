Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norwegian Firms Deploying Floating Solar Plant in Albania

June 19, 2020

Illustration of floating solar plant at Banja reservoir - Credit: Statkraft
Illustration of floating solar plant at Banja reservoir - Credit: Statkraft

Norwegian hydropower company Statkraft and its compatriot technology supplier Ocean Sun are set to start the construction of the planned 2 MWp floating solar pilot project in Albania.

The pilot has an estimated total investment of EUR 2 million and will be placed at the Banja reservoir, where Statkraft is operating its 72 MW Banja hydropower plant.

“Now that all regulatory approvals are in place, we have issued a notice to proceed to Ocean Sun for implementing the first phase of the project. We look forward to start construction by the end of June”, says Head Advisor IP Strategy and Asset Management in Statkraft, Tom Kristian Larsen.

In this first phase, Ocean Sun will deliver a complete floating 0.5 MWp DC system based on their innovative design for floating solar technology. The floating power plant will be constructed in collaboration between Ocean Sun and Statkraft, and is expected to be finalized in Q4 2020.

Subject to the first unit performing in accordance with requirements, Statkraft will proceed with the second phase of the project, which will add additional three floating 0.5 MWp units in 2021, bringing the total solar capacity on the Banja reservoir to 2 MWp.

"Testing new technology for floating solar power panels fits very well with Statkraft’s strategy to grow the company’s renewable energy generation from hydro, wind and solar. If the technology is proven successful and the potential for cost-competitiveness can be achieved, a wider application of floating solar may take place also in other Statkraft locations," Statkraft said.

"Ocean Sun is very pleased to start construction for Statkraft. The project represents the first sizable installation in the south of Europe and a milestone in our pursuit of clean and affordable energy from floating solar power globally”, says CEO of Ocean Sun, Børge Bjørneklett.

