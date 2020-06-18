Trillion Energy Eyes Output Boost from Gas Fields Off Turkey

Trillion Energy, a Canadian oil company focused on the Black Sea region, is working to boost production from its SASB gas fields in the Black Sea, offshore Turkey.

The South Akcakoca Gas-Basin “SASB” gas fields first started production between 2007 and 2011 and have produced a total of 41.66 Billion Cubic feet gas (BCF) to date, an average of 4.166 BCF per well.

Production from Phase I and II peaked in 2011 at approximately 6.5 BCF per year and now currently produce about 40 Million MCF per year.

The company said Thursday it had recently carried out operations to extend the life of Phase I and II at the gas field wells by lowering producing pressure to increase gas production, which resulted in a 50% production increase (555 MCF/D increase) to 1,517 MCF/D.

"The company is in the process of formulating a comprehensive re-development program for SASB that could see current production levels substantially increase by accessing additional proven gas reserves," Trillion Energy said.

President & CEO, Arthur Halleran said: "We look forward to bringing SASB gas production to levels new highs as redevelopment occurs after we complete our development plan. Natural gas sales in Turkey have maintained consistent strength of between US$6.00 and US$7.60 /mcf, a substantial premium to North American markets.”



