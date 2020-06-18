Neptune Energy Spuds Dugong Well Offshore Norway

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has started drilling on the Dugong exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Dugong is the first operated exploration well to be drilled by Neptune in the northern sector of the North Sea since the Duva discovery in 2016.

Neptune’s Director of Exploration & Development in Norway, Steinar Meland, said: “A discovery in Dugong could open up new and exciting opportunities in surrounding licences, making it an important well in establishing a new core area for Neptune in Norway.

“This activity underlines the importance of the region to Neptune’s geographically-diverse portfolio.”

The Dugong is located 158 kilometers west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 330 meters, and is close to the existing production facilities of the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,250 - 3,400 meters.

The drilling program comprises a main bore with a down-dip side-track, subject to the results of the main bore. Dugong will be drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a new semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

The news of the drilling start comes just a day after Neptune's partner Petrolia NOCO said the drilling would begin by June 19. Petrolia NOCO said a commercial discovery would be transformational for the company.

Dugong partners: Neptune Energy, (operator and 40%), Concedo (20%), Petrolia NOCO (20%), and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (20%).



