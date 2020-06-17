BP Review: Global Energy Consumption Rose by 1.3% in 2019

BP published its benchmark Statistical Review of World Energy for 2019 on Wednesday which showed that renewable power accounted for over 40% of the growth in primary energy.
Here are some highlights from the report which can be downloaded here
* Primary energy consumption rose by 1.3% in 2019, less than half the rate the previous year
* Carbon emissions from energy use grew by 0.5% in 2019, down from 2.1% in 2018
* Renewables accounted for more than 40% of the global in primary energy
* Natural gas consumption increased by 2%
* The share of natural gas in the energy mix rose to a record 24.2%
* Oil consumption grew by 0.9%, or 900,000 barrels per day
* Coal's share of primary energy fell to its lowest level in 16 years at 27%
* Coal was still the single largest source of power generation, accounting for over 36% of global power
* China accounted for more than three-quarters of net global energy growth, while the United States and Germany posted the largest declines
